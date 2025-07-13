Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance

Australian lender JustFund expands to NZ, aiding divorce legal costs

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

JustFund, an Australian legal lender that provides lines of credit to help people pay for divorce, is launching in NZ.

JustFund, an Australian legal lender that provides lines of credit to help people pay for divorce, is launching in NZ.

Australian divorce and separation lender JustFund has launched in New Zealand with the backing of several family law firms.

The company, founded in Sydney in 2022, provides flexible lines of credit to help those unable to afford legal representation during divorce or separation proceedings.

Its co-founder and co-chief executive, Andy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Personal Finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Personal Finance