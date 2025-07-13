Andy O'Connor, co-founder and co-chief executive of divorce and separation lender JustFund.

Clients wishing to use the service apply through their family lawyer. If approved, JustFund pays legal bills directly to the firm.

Unlike traditional banks or lenders, JustFund assesses loans based not on income or credit score, but on a person’s expected settlement outcome for a family law matter.

The loan is repaid only when the relationship property matter is finalised, giving individuals a dignified way to access legal support without upfront financial pressure.

JustFund also caters for size, with loans ranging from $5000 to $1 million.

The company has already supported thousands of clients in Australia, enabling roughly $1.3 billion in relationship settlements.

Now it is bringing its services to New Zealand, with a new Auckland office, legal staff, and the support of family law firm partners Denham Bramwell, Morris, Capstone Law, Stace Hammond and Holland Beckett.

“Family lawyers have big hearts and they really want to help people, but the scale of the problem is so massive,” O’Connor said.

“For some firms, there’s a lot of change that needs to happen in family law, and some firms are really client-centric in how they think about the experience of someone going through this.”

Missing middle

Stats NZ data shows about 8000 divorces are filed annually, with many couples falling into what JustFund describes as “the missing middle” – those earning too much to access legal aid but not enough to afford private lawyers.

Family Law New Zealand director Lauren Milne said too many Kiwis were stuck in limbo, either because they could not afford to leave a relationship, or settled for less because of the financial pressure.

“We want to ensure that access to justice isn’t a privilege – it’s a right. JustFund enables that right to be exercised by reducing the financial strain and empowering clients to pursue a fair settlement on their terms.

“Time and time again, I watched clients forced to give up fair settlements because they couldn’t fund the legal fight. When I saw what JustFund was achieving in Australia, I knew New Zealand needed this too.”

There could be very significant costs depending on the complexity of the issues, but it also came down to whether those going through a divorce had the funds available in the first place, she said.

The barriers to legal aid are also high.

“Even if you qualify for legal aid, you can’t necessarily find a lawyer who will act for you on that basis. Whether it’s going to cost you $10,000 or whether it’s going to cost you $200,000, for some people that barrier is still the same.

“We are helping people across all of the socioeconomic spectrum for that very reason.”

JustFund is currently accrediting more Kiwi law firms and has a goal of bringing more than 100 practices on board by the end of 2025.

“For many, separation is the most financially vulnerable moment of their lives, and having access to flexible funding options is critical‚” O’Connor said.

“The right legal support at the right time can prevent poor settlements, reduce stress, and allow people to move forward with security and dignity.”

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.