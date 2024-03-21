The mission launching today - pictured on Rocket Lab's LaunchPad II in Virginia - is dubbed “NROL-123″ by the National Reconaissance Office, while Rocket Lab is calling it “Live & Let Fly”. Photo / @RocketLab

What will be on board when a Rocket Lab Electron rocket blasts off from Virginia at 7.40pm NZT tonight (2.40am local time), carrying a payload for the US Government’s National Reconnaissance Office?

The usually well-informed Space.com is scratching its head.

“It’s unclear what exactly is going up on Thursday morning’s launch, or what orbit the mission is targeting. That’s no surprise; the NRO builds and operates the United States’ fleet of spy satellites and is generally tight-lipped about the nature and activities of its payloads,” the publication said.

A Rocket Lab spokeswoman said the firm had nothing to add to the information provided in the NRO’s launch materials - which offer no detail about tonight’s payload but do look back on the agency’s last launch, which involved a rocket made by the United Launch Alliance (a Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture) saying, “In September 2023, NRO launched the NROL-107 Silentbarker mission, a joint NRO and US Space Force (USSF) Space Domain Awareness (SDA) mission to meet Department of Defence and Intelligence Community space protection needs.”

The Wallops Visitor Center will not be open for launch viewing. A livestream will be hosted on Rocket Lab’s YouTube channel.



And for those asking.. Here's our launch visibility map! The launch may be visible along the East Coast, weather permitting. pic.twitter.com/OhLLqLG8XR — NASA Wallops (@NASAWallops) March 19, 2024

The launch materials added: “The NRO is the best in the world at providing overhead intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to more than half a million government users - including every member of the intelligence community, two dozen domestic agencies, our nation’s military, lawmakers and decision-makers.”

The mission launching today is dubbed “NROL-123″ by the NRO, while Rocket Lab is calling it “Live & Let Fly”.

It will be Rocket Lab’s fifth launch for the NRO, but the first from the US (the other four were from Launch Complex 1 at Mahia in Hawke’s Bay). It will be the Kiwi-American firm’s fourth launch from US soil. Founder Peter Beck says US Government customers prefer to keep things local - specifically at Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 2, which sits inside Nasa’s Wallops Island facility in Virginia.

Rocket Lab formed a dedicated military and intelligence subsidiary, the US-registered Rocket Lab National Security LLC, in December 2022, smoothing the regulatory path for Defence-related work.

The firm’s larger Neutron rocket, due to stage its first test launch by year’s end, will launch exclusively from Virginia.

Last month, a Congressional staff memo accused Rocket Lab of misrepresenting Neutron’s launch readiness, according to a Tech Crunch report.

Rocket Lab told the Herald it was a “concerted effort to stymie competition”.

The firm released various photos and updates on Neutron’s progress with its latest quarterly financial report last month.

Neutron’s launch site is taking shape.



While we’re gearing up for the next Electron launch from @NASAWallops in the coming days, here’s what the Neutron team have been up to on the new pad right next door. pic.twitter.com/7glrkI3yNa — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) March 18, 2024

In the build-up to the NRO launch, Rocket Lab has released new overhead images of the Neutron launchpad (being constructed next door to Launch Complex II at Wallops) and the nearby Neutron integration facility, also under construction.

Concrete is flowing fast on the launch mount, a dedicated new pad for Neutron designed to enable rapid turnaround between missions. pic.twitter.com/kUa40Xpbhp — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) March 18, 2024

Just a 5-minute drive from the pad, the Neutron Integration Facility is under construction. It’s from this facility that completed Neutron rockets will roll out to the pad before taking to the skies. pic.twitter.com/T8CMmnzPEA — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) March 18, 2024

