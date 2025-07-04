“We’ve seen reasonable gains from most other regions over the course of this week, but we’ve still been sideways at best,” Lister said.

“It’s good to finish the week on a positive note, but it has been a little bit quieter I suppose with the school holidays and with the US market closed being July 4th their time overnight. We’re all probably looking ahead to a busier week next week.”

On the main board today, Tourism Holdings’ share price faltered after updated guidance on its expected net profit for the year.

The company said it would now come in at the lower end of its projected range, reflecting the challenges impacting global RV sales and, to a lesser extent, the US market.

Tourism Holdings’ share price fell 4c to $2.20 after 949,044 shares traded hands to the value of $2,089,177.44.

Elsewhere, Infratil recovered its losses from yesterday, rallying 3.06% with 594,775 shares trading hands.

Inversely, Ryman Healthcare lost most of its gains from the previous day and fell 1c to $2.34, with 1,616,435 shares trading hands to the value of $3,791,189.19.

A2 Milk also had a strong day with $7,172,092.75 worth of shares trading hands, lifting its price 12c to $8.77.

Auckland Airport fell late in the day with $8,597,096.87 worth of shares changing hands, dropping its share price 11.5c to $7.61.

Next week, more news on trade deals with the US is set to be released and the international reporting season kicks off.

Back home the Reserve Bank will decide whether to cut or hold the Official Cash Rate once again, with Lister pushing for the former.

“People are looking ahead to that one and it’s still highly likely we’ll see a pause, but I think there’s actually a strong case for them to cut next week.

“I suspect a lot of other commentators and economists would say the same thing because we still are looking very mixed out there in terms of the economy.”

Wall Street stocks surged higher Thursday after US jobs data that topped estimates as President Donald Trump’s massive tax cut measure neared final passage in Congress.

The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 0.8% to 6279.35, a second straight record.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1% to 20,601.10, also a record, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.8% to 44,828.53.

The US economy added 147,000 jobs in June while unemployment dipped to 4.1% from 4.2%, a sign of US labour market resilience despite the White House’s wave of tariffs.

“We have a nice rally going, and the reason for that is that the employment data was stronger than expected,” said Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities, who noted the market overlooked that the job additions included a heavy share of public sector posts.

Markets also shrugged off data showing an uptick in the US trade deficit in May, with imports and exports declining.

– Additional reporting AFP

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.