An artist render of an AstroForge asteroid-mining mission.

Palladium, used in the manufacture of emission-reducing catalytic converters for cars, pacemakers, hydrogen fuel cells and some cancer treatments, is expensive and in short supply - in part because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

US startup AstroForge plans to go further afield. It plans to extract palladium and other rare platinum-group metals (PGMs) from metal-rich asteroids and return them to Earth.

And it’s just taken a key step toward that near-future goal by announcing the delivery of an in-space propulsion system made by Kiwi-Dutch company Dawn Aerospace.

“While space-based mining may have historically felt like a thing of science fiction, talented teams like AstroForge are making headway in enabling new, space-based technology which has the potential to fundamentally alter the impact of terrestrial mining,” says Dawn Aerospace’s Christchurch-based chief executive Stefan Powell.

AstroForge founders Matthew Gialich (ex-Virgin Galactic) and Jose Acain (ex-SpaceX) point out that much of the technology is already in place.

Last month, Nasa’s first asteroid samples fetched from deep space parachuted into the Utah desert by Nasa’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft.

In a seven-year round trip, the US space agency’s craft landed on an asteroid named Bennu, collected soil from its surface then dropped it to Earth in a capsule before speeding off on its next mission.

AstroForge essentially plans to add one extra element to such a mission: processing precious metals in situ after it lands on an asteroid - better to have a lighter load to return to Earth.

“Earth’s resources are running out and traditional mining practices are destroying our planet. With our second mission, AstroForge will become the first private company to ever operate in deep space,” Gialich says.

“By assembling an AstroForge team of elite engineers, scientists, and innovators, and partnering with companies like SpaceX, Intuitive Machines, OrbAstro and Dawn Aerospace that are enabling the space economy, we’re merging deep heritage with our novel technology to realise that goal.”

First test flights over next few months

The US firm plans to launch a cubesat, Brokker-1, to trial its zero-gravity extraction technology in November.

Its follow-up, due to launch early next year, will be a larger spacecraft called Brokker-2 - which is being built by UK company OrbAstro with Dawn supplying the propulsion system.

Brokker-2 will be carried into low Earth orbit on a SpaceX rocket, before heading to a (so far not publically named) asteroid in deep space. It will be an experimental flyby, with the first retrieval test planned for a later date.

A successful hot fire – an in-lab demonstration of the firings that will happen on-orbit – was completed last month at Dawn’s Delft, Netherlands office, Powell says.

“Most of the components of these systems – tanks, thrusters and electronics etc – are designed, qualified and manufactured in Christchurch before being shipped to our Delft office for assembly and final system tests.”

The Dawn CEO adds, “We can’t disclose contract values, but we hope to continue to be a partner of AstroForges for the long-term. They’re targeting the end of this decade for their first retrieval mission”.

With Dawn Aerospace's Mk-II Aurora spaceplane: CEO and CTO Stefan Powell, operations lead Tim Dutton, finance manager Vivien Knight, test pilot Iagho Amaral and sales and marketing manager Catherine Moreau Hammond. Photo / Chris Keall

Dawn Aerospace is best known for its prototype spaceplane, which has so far made several relatively low-altitude test flights. The plan is for a larger version to ultimately carry small satellites into low-Earth orbit. (Its efforts on that front should be aided by recent announcements. In the first week of October - in what would prove to be one of her last acts as Infrastructure Minister - Megan Woods said $5.4m in funding would go to supporting the laying of a one-kilometre sealed runway at the Tāwhaki aerospace facility on the Kaitōrete Spit near Christchurch. A couple of days later, National pledged to create two new aerospace testing zones in addition to Tāwhaki - although it did not say where, or at what funding levels.)

Dawn Aerospace's propulsion systems, designed for 30kg to 500kg satellites, include thrusters, tanks and control systems. The tech features on 12 operational satellites.

But Dawn also makes satellite propulsion systems, which already feature in more than a dozen operational satellites launched into space for various clients by SpaceX Falcon 9, European Space Agency Vega and Soyuz rockets. The propulsion systems have evolved into an all-in-one solution that includes thrusters, fuel tanks and control systems.

Before today, the only other customer Dawn had publically named was Lynk - the US startup that’s challenging Elon Musk’s Starlink by building its own network of low-Earth orbit satellites. It’s very early days for Lynk, but 2degrees and Spark are among the various telcos worldwide that have signed up for its service that will let people send a text message via satellite when they’re outside normal cell coverage (the service is coming late next year. One NZ has signed up for an equivalent service from Starlink, also due late next year).

AstroForge plans to mine precious platinum group metals from metal-rich asteroids and return them to Earth - where they’ll be used for the likes of making emission-reducing catalytic converters for cars (a number of the rare elements used in the manufacture of catalytic converters were expensive even before the Russia-Ukraine war choked supply).

Powell says Dawn’s key selling point is that its propulsion systems use nitrous oxide and propylene, a non-toxic, rideshare-friendly combination that gives the high performance required for deep-space missions while removing the handling costs and complexities involved with propellants like the commonly used, highly toxic hydrazine.

