Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Asteroid mining by AstroForge - with Christchurch’s Dawn Aerospace propulsion systems

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
An artist render of an AstroForge asteroid-mining mission.

An artist render of an AstroForge asteroid-mining mission.

Palladium, used in the manufacture of emission-reducing catalytic converters for cars, pacemakers, hydrogen fuel cells and some cancer treatments, is expensive and in short supply - in part because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

US startup

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business