Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

I have been left out of my father’s will what should I do? - The Ex-Files

By Jeremy Sutton
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Navigating claims after being left out of a will is complicated. Photo / 123rf

Navigating claims after being left out of a will is complicated. Photo / 123rf

Opinion by Jeremy Sutton

Question: I am one of eight children. My mother died about five years ago and recently my father died.

I was horrified to learn that I was left out of the will. My father had also promised me I would get his Rolex watch, but this was not part of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business