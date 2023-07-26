Voyager 2023 media awards

Spark and 2degrees partner Lynk makes ‘world-first’ satellite-to-normal-phone voice call

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
Spark and 2degrees partner Lynk demonstrates its first satellite-to-standard phone voice call. Video / Lynk

Using satellites as “cell towers in the sky” for 100 per cent coverage could be one of the big telco trends of 2024.

One NZ has partnered with Elon Musk’s Starklink to provide a satellite-to-mobile

