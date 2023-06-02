Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Can you conquer the world from Christchurch? Two differing takes

Chris Keall
By
8 mins to read
XR Games chief executive Bobby Thandi. Photo / File

XR Games chief executive Bobby Thandi. Photo / File

“Can you remain in Christchurch as you become a global business?” the Herald asked Partly co-founder and CEO Levi Fawcett.

“The honest answer is ‘no’,” Fawcett said.

The ex-Rocket Lab engineer’s firm makes software that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business