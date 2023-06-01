Voyager 2023 media awards

100% coverage: 2degrees reveals more details of mobile-to-satellite launch

Chris Keall
By
8 mins to read
"Celltower in the sky" - Lynk COO Dan Dooley, left, and 2degrees CEO Mark Callander in front of a graphic depicting their successful satellite-to-smartphone text trial, staged last week at a mobile blackspot north of Whanganui. Photo / Jason Oxenham

2degrees has revealed it could be ready to launch a satellite-to-smartphone texting service as soon as five months from now.

That would mean bragging rights for 100 per cent in mobile coverage in a country

