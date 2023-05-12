Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Telecommunications

Quid pro quo for free spectrum: Telcos reveal 5G rural upgrade spend. A good deal?

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
'The money will be spent where it should be - on improving rural connectivity.' Photo / File

'The money will be spent where it should be - on improving rural connectivity.' Photo / File

Is it too good a deal for the telcos? More details have been revealed of a scheme that’s seen Spark, One (formerly Vodafone NZ) and 2degrees receive spectrum at no cost in return for pledges to spend more on expanding mobile coverage in the regions.

Each of the mobile players

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Telecommunications

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Telecommunications