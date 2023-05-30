Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Starlink fever continues as Spark starts business trial

Chris Keall
By
2 mins to read
Elon Musk's Starlink division has more than 4000 satellites in low Earth orbit, providing broadband from above and, soon, satellite-to-mobile services. Photo / Getty Images

Elon Musk's Starlink division has more than 4000 satellites in low Earth orbit, providing broadband from above and, soon, satellite-to-mobile services. Photo / Getty Images

Suddenly, everyone wants to be mates with Elon.

NZ telcos’ sudden enthusiasm for Musk’s satellite broadband service continues, with Spark revealing customer trials are under way for Starlink’s business-grade service.

Earlier, 2degrees announced it was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business