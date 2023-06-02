Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fenz IT supplier hit by cyberattack, emergency services not affected

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
Image / 123rf

Image / 123rf

Following an anonymous tip-off to the Herald, Auckland-based IT services firm Lantech has confirmed it’s been hit by a cyberattack.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) features as a customer case study on Lantech’s website.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business