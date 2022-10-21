Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Relentless cyberattacks: Justice Minister Kiri Allan's take on two circuit-breaker moves

Chris Keall
By
9 mins to read
Justice Minister Kiri Allan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Justice Minister Kiri Allan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

ANALYSIS:

After three years of increasing cyber-attacks, we're all aware - or as aware as we're ever going to be - about the standard precautions: Using strong, unique passwords for every website, keeping

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business