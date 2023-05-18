Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Budget 2023: Video game industry gets its tax rebate, but it’s half the Aussie scheme

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson will need to be on top of his game to land one of the most difficult Budget balancing acts New Zealand has seen for years. Join us live from 2pm for the delivery of Budget 2023 with expert analysis and commentary. Video / NZ Herald

The video game industry has got the tax rebate it’s been lobbying so furiously for - but it’s half the incentive introduced across the Tasman in July.

Budget 2023 includes a 20 per

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business