The video game industry has got the tax rebate it’s been lobbying so furiously for - but it’s half the incentive introduced across the Tasman in July.

Budget 2023 includes a 20 per cent rebate for game development studios that meet a minimum $250,000 expenditure threshold per year. Individual studios will be able to receive up to $3 million per year in rebate funding, and the $160m scheme will be backdated to April 1, 2023.

Earlier, NZ Game Developers Association chair Chelsea Rapp told the Herald that despite the Government touting her industry as New Zealand’s next billion-dollar success story, it was at a “crisis moment” due to the new tax incentives across the Tasman. There was a risk New Zealand firms would relocate across the ditch, and top talent was being lured to Australia.

The Australian scheme, funded to the tune of A$1.2 billion, offers game studios 30 cents back on every dollar they spend developing a new title - with a top-up in Victoria, South Australia and New South Wales taking that to 40 cents or 45 cents in every dollar in Queensland.

“Elated”

Despite the NZ scheme not going toe-to-toe with the Aussie incentives, Rapp told the Herald shortly after the Budget dropped:

“I’m elated. It’s such a relief to see that the government heard our concerns and made real steps to support an industry that was on the edge of disaster. This will mean that our studios will be able to continue to grow, to compete on a level playing field with the rest of the world, and to become one of New Zealand’s most productive sectors.”

The industry had also been pushing for the New Zealand Screen Production Grant to cover the gaming sector too. The two fields compete for the same production talent pool. Rapp wants a level playing field. There was no immediate sign the Government had yielded on that front.

NZ Game Developers Association chair Chelsea Rapp. Photo / Supplied

Stephen Knightly, chief operating officer at Auckland studio Rocketwerkz - maker of the global hit Icarus - was one of those threatening to shift some operations to Australia.

This afternoon, he told the Herald, “This will definitely keep high-tech creative jobs and investment here rather than it flowing across the Tasman. It’s great to see the Government taking tangible action to support not only interactive games but the wider digital economy too. The Digital Skills package [below] will be really helpful, too.”

He added, “While our 20 per cent rebate doesn’t beat the 30-45 per cent available in Australia, Kiwi game developers back ourselves to be competitive and keep growing.”

The package was enough to keep Rocketwerkz from straying the Tasman, Knightly said.

“Dumb”

Support for a gaming rebate wasn’t universal. Earlier, the NZ Initiative’s Eric Crampton said New Zealand should not get into a bidding war with a deeper-pocketed country - but rather lobby Australia to drop its game industry subsidy.

He concentrated his criticism of the rebate announced this afternoon to “It’s dumb.”.

“New Zealand taxpayers will be on the hook for subsidies to the videogame sector, like the international film sector, forever, barring a miracle,” the economist said.

“The only winning move in international subsidy games is not to play. That the government forgot that simple lesson, in a year in which they had to scramble to find relief for those affected by cyclones, and while large deficits will force interest rates to be higher than they should be, is very disappointing.”

Andersen: ‘Strong contributor to GDP’

“We know from looking at advanced economies like Germany, South Korea, Japan and Singapore that the best investments you can make in the future of your economy are in science, skills and infrastructure,” Digital Economy Minister Ginny Andersen said.

Andersen said in 2021 the sector contributed $7 billion towards New Zealand’s GDP and, since 2016, has grown at twice the annual rate of the wider economy.

“Our gaming sector is rapidly growing and is a strong contributor to New Zealand’s GDP – bringing in more than $400 million in revenue in 2022.

“The sector is a creator of high-skill, high-wage jobs – aligning with our vision for a low-emissions, high-wage economy, helping to lift our productivity and wealth.”

In addition to the Gaming Rebate, the Government earmaked $27m for a Digital Skills package that will be focusing on growing our tech sector workforce under the Digital Technologies Industry Transformation Plan.

Funding will support the development of apprenticeship-like pilot programmes, which will include part payments for trainee wages, employer support and guidance, and will cover set-up costs for trainees.

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Ayesha Verrall said the Government was also developing new multi-institution hubs to increase collaboration in research and science. The hubs would be backed by a $400m capital investment, Verrall said.

This included fellowships and funding to develop more than 260 future science leaders.

Hubs will include climate change and disaster resilience; health and pandemic readiness; and technology and innovation.







