Budget 2023: $400m to help make Wellington a ‘science city’

The Government is forging ahead with grand plans to make Wellington a “science city”, with $400 million in today’s Budget supporting the creation of three new research hubs.

Last year, the Government pitched plans to make the capital a “vibrant, resilient and adaptable centre of research, science and innovation” before 2030 as part of a wider, long-overdue makeover of our small but fragmented sector.

This afternoon, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall revealed more detail on plans for Wellington, which would host a trio of new hubs focused on separate research areas.

Researchers from Niwa, GNS Science and Victoria and Massey Universities would work together as part of a national centre for studies on oceans, climate and hazards.

Another hub, focused on health and pandemic readiness, would bring together researchers from Victoria and Otago Universities, as well as the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR), Callaghan Innovation and the Malaghan Institute.

The third, involving experts from Victoria University along with GNS, Callaghan and Malaghan, would be based at a new research, technology and innovation park in Gracefield and focus on advanced manufacturing and materials, energy futures and biotech.

“Through all of this, we will link talented university students to industry and Crown Research Institutes (CRIs) and increase opportunities for industry training and applied PhDs for exciting careers in science and research,” Verrall said.

Verrall said that while the hubs would be based in the Wellington region, they’d benefit New Zealand as a whole.

Thin on funding, but some good initiatives in the science and innovation space in the Budget - three hubs for scientific collaboration and early career researchers get a look in. https://t.co/wz0due00rU — Peter Griffin (@petergnz) May 18, 2023

“These hubs will place greater emphasis on innovation and create an environment that helps start-ups to grow and become significant contributors to the New Zealand economy through stronger co-ordination of innovation and commercialisation activities.

“This will include a significant investment in physical space and facilities to help entrepreneurs bring innovative new products to market.”

The next step was to finalise the programme business case so that construction could begin.

Elsewhere in the Budget was $55.2m targeted at research fellowships and training more PhD students.

It's budget time for scientists as well as everybody else. Some first thoughts... (1/4)



1) The big chunk of change here is $400 million for new buildings to co-locate researchers. But what about the researchers themselves? On that note, not much to be excited about. (2/4) — NZAS (@nzscientists) May 18, 2023

“The fellowships will help retain and develop more than 260 future leaders of research, science and innovation in New Zealand over the next 10 years,” Verrall said.

“These expanded fellowships will also include dedicated awards for Māori and Pacific peoples to increase representation at all levels.”

Another $37.6m was being directed at New Zealand’s involvement in the European Union’s Horizon Europe programme – making the country one of the first outside Europe to offer researchers to the seven-year, multi-billion-dollar effort.

“This is new funding for New Zealand science and underlines our commitment to building a modern, future-focused research, science and innovation system.”

In December, the Government outlined a fresh set of national “research priorities” for the country, in a blueprint representing the largest rethink of New Zealand’s science system in 30 years.

It’s been largely welcomed by leading players, with cautious optimism the three-year makeover will tackle long-standing diversity gaps across our universities and institutes - particularly among under-represented Māori and Pasifika researchers.