Some retail is also planned in the expansion on the 43ha site.

Earthworks at the site of Auckland Surf Park last month. Photo / Alex Robertson

“With resource consent already received for the surf park, data centre and solar farm, the project’s backers are seeking to expand the community to include a town centre and more than 400 residential homes,” a statement said.

A spokesman said the park is projected to open in late 2027.

In 2023, the Environmental Protection Authority granted Covid-19 fast-track consenting to A.W. Holdings 2021 for what is now being built at the project.

How the new surf park could look once finished.

Mark Francis, a director of A.W. Holdings 2021, said the site was ideal, 20 minutes north of the CBD.

Water would be heated to around 20C and 500 to 1000 waves an hour could be generated to provide ideal conditions.

Earthworks for the first stage began in October. The contract was let to Mackenzie Civil, Francis said.

No other contractors had yet been appointed for the buildings or surf pool, to be 2m at its deepest point.

The pool, wellness retreat centre, visitor accommodation, restaurant, Spark data centre, a solar farm to power the development and other infrastructure has already won approval.

Spark bought a 4ha super-lot inside a 43ha master-planned development to build its new data centre.

Site entry is from Dairy Flat Highway to the west and Postman Rd to the east. The park is about 4km south of the Silverdale interchange with State Highway 1.

Plans for residences surrounding the water and a new town centre at the Auckland Surf Park.

Some residents have not been enamoured. They raised objections based on noise, light pollution and traffic.

The initial application earlier this decade won consent for ancillary buildings to support the surf lagoon:

A single-storey 916sq m surf academy and rentals building;

A single-storey 216sq m change building;

A two-storey administration, ticketing and retail building of 517sq m;

A two-storey lagoon restaurant building of 674sq m;

Up to 80 off-grid eco-cabins, built in regenerative native vegetation;

A five-level hotel of more than 50 rooms.

That application was made and approved before the latest plans were launched.

Plans for the surf park near Silverdale before the 400+ apartments and homes were announced.

A solar farm on a 7ha site is part of the wider plan.

Spark’s new 16m-high data centre was also included in the application and construction of that is under way.

The site doesn’t have any public stormwater infrastructure or available connections on its boundaries. So a wetland was also part of the application, to treat, retain and detain runoff. Swales will be built.

An artist render of the 40-megawatt data centre Spark will build on the Dairy Flat Surf Park development. The 10MW first stage will take around 18 months to contruct. Render / Spark

Nor is there any wastewater connections on the land.

The original application was for a private onsite treatment and disposal network, which will drain via gravity to a pump station to be built there.

“As the surrounding area is urbanised over time, it is anticipated that a public wastewater connection will become available,” the assessment document said.

Apartments and other buildings shown overlooking the water at the new, under-construction Auckland Surf Park. Fast-track consent has been applied for from the Ministry for the Environment to develop more than 400 new residences, a new town centre and a surf club.

Water for the surf park will come via the town supply network and a tributary stream, distributed via pipes on the property.

Works involve the removal of some existing buildings and 271,664cu m cut and 328,236cu m fill over an area of an area of 42.2ha.

The developers also plan to undertake diversion and naturalisation of an existing highly-modified stream contained within the site.

The surf lagoon is intended to operate seven days a week, 6am to 10pm during most days of the year.

Spark’s data centre is planned to be powered by electricity from the solar farm. Waste heat from that centre will then be used to heat the surf lagoon in what Aventuur partner Sir John Kirwan calls a “virtuous cycle”.

