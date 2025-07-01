Advertisement
Surf park developers win fast-track approval for 400+ homes, town centre, clubhouse

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
The under-construction Auckland Surf Park plans apartments and a town centre, all overlooking the water.

The developers of New Zealand’s first surf park have won fast-track consent to add more than 400 homes, a town centre and a clubhouse to the project, now under construction.

The business announced plans for further development at 1350 Dairy Flat Highway near Silverdale north of Auckland.

The statement

