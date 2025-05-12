However, from 2031 onwards, “withdrawals from the Super Fund are expected in every year”.

This does not mean that the fund will shrink in the short term. The fund will continue growing for some time as withdrawals will be smaller than the overall growth in the fund.

“Withdrawals help cover the costs of superannuation, so taxpayers don’t face the full cost each year,” Willis said.

“The Fund currently has $80 billion of investments. On reasonable assumptions, Super Fund returns will outstrip withdrawals, and the Fund will continue to get bigger every year,” she said.

Willis announced the Government would invest $100m into Elevate, a Government venture capital fund which is designed to grow New Zealand’s start up culture.

“This will be funded through a combination of the 2025 contribution to the NZ Super Fund of $61m, topped up with an additional $39m from the Budget 2025 capital allowance,” Willis said.

Willis said the Fund, which was established by Labour in 2020, had been a success.

“The fund was created to fill a funding gap at the so-called Series A/B stage of startup funding – the point at which startups typically need $2–$20m to scale beyond early seed funding.

“The Elevate fund operates as a fund-of-funds. That is, it invests not directly in startups, but in private venture capital funds which must also attract private co-investment,” Willis said.

“In doing so, it supports the commercialisation of science and technology and helps export-focused startups to attract global investment. It also helps to attract global investment to New Zealand by showing there is a pipeline of companies reaching the Series C stage,” she said.

Willis said the fund had “committed $221m across nine funds and attracted $536m of private capital - a ratio of 2.4 dollars of private equity for every $1 committed by the fund”.

Willis cited Dawn Aerospace and Halter as two successes Elevate had helped to fund.

