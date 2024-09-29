“I considered all of the information carefully and have decided that Mr Dotcom should be surrendered to the US to face trial.”

That order, dated August 12 and addressed to “every constable”, has now been released to the Herald under the Official Information Act.

In it, Goldsmith makes it clear he wants any police officer who spots Dotcom to take him into custody. He also details the next possible steps to send him to the US.

“I authorise any constable to take Kim Dotcom, who is currently on bail, into custody.

“I authorise the constable or other officer to transport Kim Dotcom in custody and, if necessary or convenient, to detain Kim Dotcom in custody, for the purpose of enabling Kim Dotcom to be placed in the custody of any person authorised to receive person on behalf of the United States of America whom I authorise to take Kim Dotcom into custody and transport out of New Zealand as soon as practicable to the United States of America,” Goldsmith wrote.

It outlines the extensive timeline of legal challenges surrounding Dotcom, going back to January 2012 when a provisional arrest warrant was issued and executed.

Kim Dotcom has launched proceedings for a judicial review in the High Court.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed in its response to the Herald that the minister was required to issue the document after the decision to surrender an individual, laying out the offences and authorising him to be handed over to US authorities.

“Mr Dotcom has been given time to consider the surrender decision and has commenced judicial review proceedings. Therefore, the police will not be taking steps to implement surrender at this point,” the ministry said.

On the day the extradition order was made public, Dotcom posted to X that he loved New Zealand and was “not leaving”, ending the remark with a kissing-face emoji.

I love New Zealand. I’m not leaving 😘 — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) August 15, 2024

The order outlines numerous alleged offences including conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to commit copyright infringement and fraud by wire.

It orders that Dotcom be “surrendered” to the US to be “dealt with there according to law”.

The German-born Megaupload founder, who describes himself on his social media page as an “entrepreneur, innovator, gamer, artist, internet freedom fighter and father of six”, was arrested alongside several colleagues in 2012.

He moved to New Zealand two years before his arrest.

Born Kim Schmitz, he adopted his technology-inspired surname in 2005, the year his controversial file-sharing site was launched. He rose to fame and riches from the website, which was allegedly responsible for the illegal sharing of music and video content subject to copyright.

Dotcom is continuing to fight extradition and has lodged proceedings for a judicial review in the High Court.

