Former Auckland University law professor Bill Hodge says a typical review would take about six months, but he wondered if the courts would expedite the process.

German-born Dotcom moved to New Zealand in 2010. He has been facing potential extradition since 2012 when he was arrested as part of a global sting. The US Justice Department pressed charges against Dotcom, including criminal copyright infringement, money laundering, racketeering and wire fraud.

Overnight, Dotcom said on X that he “loved New Zealand” and was “not leaving”.

I love New Zealand. I’m not leaving 😘 — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) August 15, 2024

He also hinted at a “plan” to stay in the country.

Elliott told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast that Dotcom could not appeal the decision because it was not from the courts, but instead from the Government.

“I suspect that Kim Dotcom will seek a review of that decision … he can’t appeal it,” Elliott said.

“It will be a decision of whether it was properly executed.

“He’s been through 10 years of appeals ... I think the minister is entitled to say, ‘Well, he has had his day in court and we are obliged to hand him over’.”

Elliott said it was “valid” to question if someone should avoid their “day of reckoning” just because they have the money, power and lawyers to do so.

“But he is entitled to exercise all his appeal right, which he had done.”

Although significant, the signing of the extradition warrant is only another step in a process likely to take years longer.

Dotcom has always signalled he would be seeking a judicial review of the extradition warrant, and to appeal any adverse outcome.

If extradition goes ahead, it could still be years from now.

Legal expert Hodge said Dotcom’s next step would be “penultimate”.

He said there was no telling how long it would take, but said a “typical” review would take six months.

Hodge wondered if the courts would expedite the process.

He said every appeal moved him up through the courts and now there was nowhere left for Dotcom to climb to.

Any judicial review of Goldsmith’s decision would look into whether it was “outrageously irrational and unreasonable”, Hodge said.

“Are there compelling or extraordinary circumstances, including age or health, that would make it unjust or oppressive to surrender Kim Dotcom to the Americans?”

Dotcom made his fortune from Megaupload, a file-sharing website often used to share pirated movies and music. He was pursued by US authorities that argued the company profited from the intellectual property of others that was uploaded to the site.

Goldsmith said he had “received extensive advice from the Ministry of Justice on this matter”.

“I considered all of the information carefully, and have decided that Mr Dotcom should be surrendered to the US to face trial.

“As is common practice, I have allowed Mr Dotcom a short period of time to consider and take advice on my decision. I will not, therefore, be commenting further at this stage.”

Dotcom appeared to reveal the fact of his own extradition in a long post to X, formerly Twitter, sent on August 13.

Amidst talk of World War III and the “fake ‘rules-based order’”, Dotcom said an “obedient US colony in the South Pacific [New Zealand] just decided to extradite me for what users uploaded to Megaupload”.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.