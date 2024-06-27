Court gives go-ahead for Kim Dotcom’s hard drives to be passed to FBI

By RNZ
Kim Dotcom’s latest bid to stop the Government releasing his hard drives and passwords to the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has failed.
The controversial billionaire behind now-defunct data-sharing website Megaupload has been at the centre of multiple litigations in New Zealand, after armed police stormed his Auckland mansion in 2012 and seized hundreds of devices.
In September he appealed a 2022 High Court ruling that found the devices - which also hold private family photos and videos of the birth of his children - could be sent to aid the FBI’s copyright prosecution, along with relevant passwords.
Now the Court of Appeal has dismissed the proceedings brought against the Attorney-General (on behalf of the Government Communications Security Bureau, or GCSB).