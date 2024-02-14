Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Liquidator updates on Bitcache, the failed crypto firm set up by Kim Dotcom

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
In 2017, Kim Dotcom said Bitcache - which had staged a $5 million crowdfunding round - would be worth billions. Photo / Greg Bowker

In 2017, Kim Dotcom said Bitcache - which had staged a $5 million crowdfunding round - would be worth billions. Photo / Greg Bowker

The liquidator of the Kim Dotcom-founded Bitcache has released his latest update as he probes events that led to the failure of the cryptocurrency firm - and whether there are any funds to pay creditors.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business