Newshub senior investigations reporter Michael Morrah.

One of Newshub’s biggest names has been snared by the NZ Herald, as the intense rivalry between New Zealand’s two major news websites expands deeper into video journalism.

As Stuff prepares to launch its new 6pm TV news bulletin to replace Newshub at 6 on Three, the Herald has hired one of New Zealand’s best investigative journalists for its own digital video news endeavours.

Newshub senior investigative reporter Michael Morrah will join the Herald in July, to focus on digital video journalism.

Media Insider revealed last week the destiny of Newshub’s two newsreaders – Samantha Hayes is heading to Stuff to present the new 6pm bulletin, while Mike McRoberts has been hired by the National Business Review to be its new Te Ao Māori editor.

Outgoing Newshub broadcasters Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts both have new challenges lined up when Newshub finishes in early July. Photo / File

Another big Newshub name, political editor Jenna Lynch is also heading to Stuff, joining the likes of talented former TV journalists Tova O’Brien, Andrea Vance and Paula Penfold.

While Stuff is focused on its massive new project to produce the 6pm news, it’s clear NZME also has its own intentions to secure more audience and advertising revenue in the wake of Newshub’s demise.

Along with the likes of Morrah, Madison Reidy and Cheree Kinnear in the Herald newsroom, NZME boasts a stable of extensive broadcasting expertise in its Newstalk ZB studios including Mike Hosking, Heather du Plessis-Allan, Kerre Woodham and Marcus Lush.

They will soon be joined by former AM host Ryan Bridge as host of ZB’s Early Edition show (5am-6am).

With all that talent at both companies, it’s no surprise to see a bigger and broader battlefield opening up in video content, in news and beyond.

Aside from Google and Facebook, the Stuff and Herald websites are easily New Zealand’s two biggest online platforms with monthly unique audiences of 2.15 million and 1.95 million respectively.

The Newshub closure and personnel moves also come as TVNZ realigns itself, with major investment in its digital platform and a renewed focus on its 1 News website.

The closure of TVNZ’s only deep-form TV current affairs investigative programme, Sunday, is also likely to open opportunities for the likes of the NZ Herald and Stuff.

NZME and NZ Herald editor in chief Murray Kirkness. Photo / Michael Craig

“We are really looking forward to Michael joining the team,” said NZME and NZ Herald editor-in-chief Murray Kirkness, announcing Morrah’s move today.

“Not only is he an exceptional investigative reporter, but his experience will be very beneficial as we continue to focus on our multi-media approach to news, expanding and enhancing our video news offering,” said Kirkness.

“Providing news content in a variety of formats, including audio and video, is really important as we ensure we are catering to the different needs of our audiences, whether that’s live breaking news, daily news stories, or more in-depth, investigative reporting.

“Michael’s work will be watched, heard and read across our digital platforms, read in print and he will be heard regularly on our radio stations, including Newstalk ZB.”

With the demise of Newshub, Morrah would have been a top target for various rival media firms.

He is a two-time winner of the reporter of the year at the NZ Television Awards (2020 and 2021) and was winner of best coverage of a major news event at the Voyager Media Awards (2021), for his investigation into the Government’s Covid response.

“I’m excited to join the team at the NZ Herald, where I’ll continue to deliver investigative news in video form as well as contributing to NZME’s other platforms,” said Morrah.

“I see this as a great opportunity and a new challenge where I’ll be helping to expand the NZ Herald’s video offerings.”

NZME chief digital and publishing officer Carolyn Luey saud Morrah’s new role further bolstered NZME’s team of 300 journalists as the business focused on being “New Zealand’s leading news destination”.

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.