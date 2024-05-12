Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Media Insider: Top Newshub journalist Michael Morrah to join the NZ Herald as new video news battleground opens up

Shayne Currie
By
4 mins to read
Newshub senior investigations reporter Michael Morrah.

Newshub senior investigations reporter Michael Morrah.

One of Newshub’s biggest names has been snared by the NZ Herald, as the intense rivalry between New Zealand’s two major news websites expands deeper into video journalism.

As Stuff prepares to launch its new

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business