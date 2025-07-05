Advertisement
Jet boat joy rides through swollen Waikato stream as severe weather batters parts of NZ

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Boatie takes speedboat for a spin during flooding between PioPio and Te Kūiti.

A jet boat was spotted joyriding in a flooded Waikato stream as parts of New Zealand were battered again by wild weather on Saturday.

Footage was captured of locals in a boat speeding and spinning through a swollen body of water by a motorist driving between Piopio and Te Kūiti.

