Police Stock Image. Photo / NZME

A person has been seriously injured after falling from a vehicle in a crash south of Auckland.

Police were called to the serious crash in the Avon Road area, Pokeno at about 6pm.

The incident is believed to have occurred on State Highway Two, between Pokeno and Mangatawhiri.

“Initial indications suggest a person has fallen from a vehicle and has been seriously injured”, a police spokesperson said in a statement.