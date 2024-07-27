Advertisement
Updated

US billionaire Peter Thiel ‘abandons’ Lake Wānaka lodge build

NZ Herald
Billionaire American technology entrepreneur Peter Thiel. Photo / Getty Images

US tech billionaire Peter Thiel appears to have abandoned his plans to build a 330m-long luxury lodge overlooking Lake Wānaka.

The PayPal co-founder and prominent Donald Trump supporter had envisaged a private residential estate set against mountains, covered by tussocks and shrubs.

The build would have accommodated up to 30 guests, and supported between 15 and 30 staff.

Inspired by other luxury lodges in New Zealand, like Queenstown’s Rosewood Matakauri Lodge, it was planned to feature 11 guest accommodation units, an owner’s residence, a meditation building, and a “back- of-house” facility.

Artist's impression of the lodge development at Wānaka.
The build had suffered a series of hurdles, including a rejected resource consent from the Queenstown Lakes District Council, and subsequent rejection of an appeal by the Environment Court.

The Otago Daily Times is now reporting that the Environment Court had confirmed Thiel’s company Second Star Ltd had not lodged an appeal to the High Court.

In an earlier decision, Environment Court Judge Prudence Steven said the proposed tree planting would not adequately screen the buildings from several public viewpoints on the nearby public track, and the landscape values of the area’s outstanding natural landscape would not be protected.

A co-founder of PayPal and Palantir Technologies, and an early investor in Facebook, Thiel became a New Zealand citizen in 2011.

The controversial billionaire has been affiliated with the Republican Party since 2017, injecting tens of millions of dollars into the senate campaign of JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate in the upcoming US presidential elections.

Thiel began his official affiliation with the party when he served on Trump’s transition team. He was an early backer of the outsider candidate.

According to CBS, Thiel poured US$15 million ($24.7m) into Vance’s 2022 campaign as well as nurturing his political rise. He also helped him win a closely contested seat in the GOP primary.

