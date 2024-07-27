US tech billionaire Peter Thiel appears to have abandoned his plans to build a 330m-long luxury lodge overlooking Lake Wānaka.
The PayPal co-founder and prominent Donald Trump supporter had envisaged a private residential estate set against mountains, covered by tussocks and shrubs.
The build would have accommodated up to 30 guests, and supported between 15 and 30 staff.
Inspired by other luxury lodges in New Zealand, like Queenstown’s Rosewood Matakauri Lodge, it was planned to feature 11 guest accommodation units, an owner’s residence, a meditation building, and a “back- of-house” facility.