Peter Thiel invested US$15 million in J.D. Vance’s 2022 Senate campaign and nurtured his political ascent.
Vance, once a critic of Donald Trump, was announced as Trump’s running mate for the 2024 election.
Thiel, a New Zealand citizen since 2011, said he wouldn’t be making any more financial contributions to politicians this election.
Controversial Kiwi billionaire Peter Thiel injected tens of millions of dollars into the senate campaign of J.D. Vance, the man just selected as Donald Trump’s running mate in the upcoming US presidential elections.
Thiel has been officially affiliated with the Republican Party since 2017, the same year he hired the 32-year-old Vance to work at his venture capital firm.
Thiel then went on to be a major financial backer for Vance’s 2022 tilt as the Republican candidate for the Senate.
A co-founder of PayPal and Palantir Technologies, and an early investor in Facebook, Thiel became a New Zealand citizen in 2011.