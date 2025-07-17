Teens accused of 500km crime spree from Invercargill to Christchurch in stolen Uber Eats car
By Jazlyn Whales
Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read
Save
The Uber Eats driver briefly left the car to deliver food. Photo / Alex Burton
Two teenagers have been accused of stealing an Uber Eats driver’s car before going on a 500km crime spree.
Police alleged the 13-year-old stole the car on Saturday night while the Uber Eats driver left briefly to deliver food and went on a road trip, driving more than
seven hours north to Christchurch.
The stolen vehicle was also allegedly involved in petrol thefts in Dunedin, Oamaru, Ashburton and Christchurch.
A police spokesman alleged the pair were also involved in a theft at The Warehouse.
The spokesman alleged CCTV footage showed the two youths concealing tools in their clothing before fleeing after being confronted by store security.