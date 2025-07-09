Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Girls Get Off founders on creating a buzz and why banks, insurers didn’t want to touch them – Money Talks

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Girls Get Off co-founders Jo Cummins and Viv Conway. Photo / Jason Malouin

Girls Get Off co-founders Jo Cummins and Viv Conway. Photo / Jason Malouin

“We are a sexual wellness brand,” Girls Get Off co-founder Viv Conway says.

“I think that’s the perfect way to describe our business. I think the angle that we go down is we sell sex toys and accessories and things like libido supplements.

“We do that because we are really

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business