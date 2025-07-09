Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: Taxpayer-funded Jacinda Ardern movie ‘Mania’ scrapped

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

NZ Film Commission chief executive Annie Murray opens up on public funding and the importance of taking New Zealand film projects to the world.

Kiwi producer reveals why she’s shelved film about former Prime Minister - a project that was in line for $800,000 of taxpayer money, and a further $1.2 million through the Government’s screen production rebate scheme.

A movie about former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern that had been earmarked for $800,000

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider