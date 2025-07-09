Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Companies

AI giant Nvidia makes history as first US$4t company

By John Biers
AFP·
4 mins to read

Nvidia has now attained a market value greater than the GDP of France, Britain or India. Photo / Getty Images

Nvidia has now attained a market value greater than the GDP of France, Britain or India. Photo / Getty Images

Nvidia has become the first company to reach US$4 trillion ($6.6t) in market value, a new threshold in Wall Street’s bet that artificial intelligence will transform the economy.

This week, stock in the company vaulted as high as US$164.42 ($274.25), giving it a valuation above US$4t, before retreating slightly.

“The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Companies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Companies