Nearly 50,000 individual billpayers were in financial hardship, an increase of 300 from May, and 14% more than a year ago, Centrix said.
Almost half of those cases, 46%, were due to difficulties paying mortgages, a jump of 19% from last year. Another 28% of hardship cases were due to credit card debt, and another 18% related to personal loan repayments.
“The age group most affected by financial hardship is those between 35 and 49 years old,” Centrix said.
An uptick in hardship began in November 2022, and today’s figures “continues a steady upward trend”, McLaughlin said.
Business owners’ demand for credit has grown by 9% since last year. Centrix said there was a 25% increase from the retail sector, 23% in hospitality and 18% in financial and insurance services.
Company liquidations were up 27% on last year’s figures.
“[This is] partly due to increased enforcement activity by the [Inland Revenue Department] IRD,” McLaughlin said.
Construction in particular “has been hardest hit”, he said.
More than 750 building firms have been put in liquidation in the last 12 months.
“The highest rates of business failures have been seen in residential construction, property development and operations, hospitality (especially restaurants and cafés), and road freight transport,” McLaughlin said.