Nearly 50,000 individual billpayers were in financial hardship, an increase of 300 from May, and 14% more than a year ago, Centrix said.

Almost half of those cases, 46%, were due to difficulties paying mortgages, a jump of 19% from last year. Another 28% of hardship cases were due to credit card debt, and another 18% related to personal loan repayments.

“The age group most affected by financial hardship is those between 35 and 49 years old,” Centrix said.

An uptick in hardship began in November 2022, and today’s figures “continues a steady upward trend”, McLaughlin said.

Buy-now-pay-later arrears rose to 9%, up slightly on last year; energy bills arrears are 5% higher than last year, and phone bill arrears are was unchanged.

On the other hand, the proportion of the “credit-active population” in arrears is a percentage point lower than last year.

Centrix said that slight yearly decrease was “reflecting ongoing year-over-year improvement”.

The number of people behind on their bills in May was 485,000, an increase of 2000 from April.

Of those, 180,000 are more than 30 days past the due date, and 81,000 are more than 90 days overdue.

Overall, 12.51% of the credit-active population is in arrears, as compared to 12.43% in April.

The snapshot showed the Wairoa District in the Hawke’s Bay had the highest proportion of people in arrears, at 18.3%.

The Kawerau District in the Bay of Plenty was next at 18.07%, followed by the Gisborne, Ruapehu and Waitomo Districts.

The district with the lowest rate of people in arrears was Tasman, at 8.22%, followed by Nelson City, Central Otago, Mackenzie and Wellington City in the top five.

But while arrears figures are being hailed as stabilising, company liquidations are up and there has been a recorded 14% increase in business defaults across all industries.

Business owners’ demand for credit has grown by 9% since last year. Centrix said there was a 25% increase from the retail sector, 23% in hospitality and 18% in financial and insurance services.

Company liquidations were up 27% on last year’s figures.

“[This is] partly due to increased enforcement activity by the [Inland Revenue Department] IRD,” McLaughlin said.

Construction in particular “has been hardest hit”, he said.

More than 750 building firms have been put in liquidation in the last 12 months.

“The highest rates of business failures have been seen in residential construction, property development and operations, hospitality (especially restaurants and cafés), and road freight transport,” McLaughlin said.

