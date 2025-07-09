Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

New World Victoria Park fire: Auckland supermarket workers lose jobs, will be moved elsewhere

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Foodstuffs CEO, Chris Quin, on what they know about the fire at New World Victoria Park. Video / NZ Herald

All staff at the New World supermarket ravaged by fire near Auckland’s Victoria Park will lose their jobs – but workers are “over the moon” the company is trying to find work for them elsewhere.

The store employed 189 staff, which was one of New Zealand’s most profitable supermarkets, before

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business