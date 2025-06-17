“Right now, our focus is on supporting our people and the emergency response, including assessing damage to the store once it’s safe to do so.
“It’s early days and we’re still working through what it will take to get the store back on its feet for customers.”
The store owners hoped to share more information when it became available.
“In the meantime, we appreciate the messages and support from the community.”
Last night, Foodstuff’s North Island chief executive Chris Quin said the fire broke out in a part of the store currently being refurbished.
“It’s a significant event, there’s a lot we don’t know yet about the future, but we’re just so glad right now people are safe.”
Quin said New World Victoria Park was a very important location for FoodStuffs.
“I don’t really know what the plan to get back to trading will be yet,” said Quin.
“The first thing is we can’t get safe access to the building till fire and emergency give that to us. Secondly, obviously a lot of water, a lot of smoke, a lot of carcinogens have gone through the building.