Fire and Emergency Senior Station Officer Mark Neville told the Herald firefighters remained at the site overnight to deal with any hotspots and ensure the perimeter of the site is secure.

“Fire and Emergency expects to hand the building back to the property owners... [this] morning.”

Yesterday evening, the store owners posted on Facebook thanking emergency services and staff for their response during the incident.

“Fire and Emergency New Zealand did a great job and responded quickly,” the post said.

“Right now, our focus is on supporting our people and the emergency response, including assessing damage to the store once it’s safe to do so.

“It’s early days and we’re still working through what it will take to get the store back on its feet for customers.”

The store owners hoped to share more information when it became available.

“In the meantime, we appreciate the messages and support from the community.”

Last night, Foodstuff’s North Island chief executive Chris Quin said the fire broke out in a part of the store currently being refurbished.

“It’s a significant event, there’s a lot we don’t know yet about the future, but we’re just so glad right now people are safe.”

Quin said New World Victoria Park was a very important location for FoodStuffs.

“I don’t really know what the plan to get back to trading will be yet,” said Quin.

CEO of Foodstuffs North Island, Chris Quin gives a situation update on the fire which destroyed Victoria Park New World. Photo / Mike Scott

“The first thing is we can’t get safe access to the building till fire and emergency give that to us. Secondly, obviously a lot of water, a lot of smoke, a lot of carcinogens have gone through the building.

“It’s probably extensively damaged.”

Thick black smoke engulfed Auckland city after a fire broke out at the New World supermarket in Victoria Park Photo / Dean Purcell

Witnesses describe fire spreading

Those inside the supermarket described dramatic scenes when the fire began.

“The smoke filled the entire store,” one checkout operator said of the moment the emergency began.

Three young workers said they didn’t even hear the alarm, the fire happened so quickly.

They saw “huge bright flames”, they told the Herald.

A shopper said on Reddit: “Was just doing a regular shop at New World today when the fire alarm went off. Like most people, I figured it was just a drill or maybe a false alarm.

“But within seconds, it was clear it wasn’t. Huge credit to the New World staff, they moved quickly and calmly, creating a real sense of urgency without any panic.

“They got everyone out fast and safely, which can’t be easy in a supermarket. Really hope everything’s okay and there’s no serious damage.

“Just one of those moments that reminds you how important good training and a cool head are.”

Firefighters have contained a large blaze at New World College Hill. 17 June 2025. New Zealand Herald photograph by Hayden Woodward