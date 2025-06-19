Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

New World Victoria Park fire: Foodstuffs confirms all stock and food will be dumped

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Foodstuffs CEO, Chris Quin, on what they know about the fire at New World Victoria Park. Video / NZ Herald

All food and stock inside the fire-devastated New World Victoria Park supermarket will be disposed of in line with expert health and safety advice.

Foodstuffs North Island said no products could be safely salvaged because of the intensity of Tuesday’s fire and the huge volume of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand