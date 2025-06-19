All food and stock inside the fire-devastated New World Victoria Park supermarket will be disposed of in line with expert health and safety advice.
Foodstuffs North Island said no products could be safely salvaged because of the intensity of Tuesday’s fire and the huge volume ofwater used to extinguish it, along with the spread of thick smoke, heat and potential chemical exposure.
Foodstuffs North Island chief executive Chris Quin said the fire created conditions in which no item in the store could be assumed safe to consume or use.
“The fire was extensive, and conditions inside the store during the blaze were highly variable.
“Some stock - particularly those stored higher up or near flammable items like fly sprays - were visibly fire-damaged, but even food stored lower down has been exposed to heat, smoke, water and potentially harmful contaminants.
“Safety is absolutely our top priority.
“For that reason, everything in the store will be removed and disposed of as soon as it is safe for our teams to do so.”
Quin said nothing could be repurposed or donated for consumption.