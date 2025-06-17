Video shared to RNZ shows what is left of the supermarket ceiling, while water floods out the door and down the stairs. Video / RNZ

By RNZ

Footage inside the central Auckland supermarket that caught fire today shows the damage sustained from the blaze, which at its peak had 20 fire engines on-site.

The fire in the Freemans Bay supermarket has been contained but is still not out.

The video shows what is left of the supermarket ceiling, while water floods out the door and down the stairs.

Stock that survived the blaze is seen in the corner and damaged materials hang from the roof.