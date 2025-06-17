“But within seconds, it was clear it wasn’t. Huge credit to the New World staff , they moved quickly and calmly, creating a real sense of urgency without any panic. They got everyone out fast and safely, which can’t be easy in a supermarket. Really hope everything’s okay and there’s no serious damage. Just one of those moments that reminds you how important good training and a cool head are.”
A Ponsonby shopper said: “There’s a huge pall of acrid-smelling smoke wafting over nearby Ponsonby. I had to pull up the windows in my car, it was so bad.
“It really breaks, it smells toxic.
“It’s a very still day so the smoke isn’t going anywhere.”
A Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokesman said they’d sent two rapid response vehicles to the scene to be “on standby”. No ambulances had been sent, he said.
Savory Construction has been working on renovations at the site. It’s managing director Daniel Clark said all their workers were safe.