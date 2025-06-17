“The smoke filled the entire store,” a checkout operator said.

More than 30 firefighters are on the scene, with more on the way, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

“There are seven trucks and a command unit, and more on the way as well ... as least three more”, the spokesman said at 11.45am.

He didn’t know where the fire began, or the cause. He said there was no reason to suggest anyone was still inside.

Smoke billowing from Victoria Park New World. Photo / Natasha Gordon

The smoke can be seen billowing across the city. Photo / Supplied

“We’re asking people to avoid the area. We’re probably going to be closing the roads around the building.”

Acting Inspector Ian Scoulding added, “Our advice is for the public to avoid the immediate area while emergency services are in attendance.

“We would also ask residents in the nearby area to close their windows at this time.”

A supplier at the store at the time said he believed the fire may have started in the store room.

Smoke is billowing from the fire in Auckland's CBD. Photo / Supplied.

Many shoppers are stuck waiting for their cars that they say they are concerned about. Police are asking shoppers to head further up the road.

Three young workers said they didn’t even hear an alarm go off, it happened that quickly.

They said they saw “huge bright flames.”

New World staff outside the supermarket. Photo / Dean Purcell

Shoppers had to evacuate the store. Photo / Dean Purcell

They also said it appeared to have started in the store room.

A shopper said it was “terrifying”.

“I had to leave all my shopping and I’m really concerned about the basement and all the cars.”

Another shopper said on Reddit, “Was just doing a regular shop at New World today when the fire alarm went off. Like most people, I figured it was just a drill or maybe a false alarm.

A worker rests after evacuating. Photo / Jason Dorday.

“But within seconds, it was clear it wasn’t. Huge credit to the New World staff , they moved quickly and calmly, creating a real sense of urgency without any panic. They got everyone out fast and safely, which can’t be easy in a supermarket. Really hope everything’s okay and there’s no serious damage. Just one of those moments that reminds you how important good training and a cool head are.”

A Ponsonby shopper said: “There’s a huge pall of acrid-smelling smoke wafting over nearby Ponsonby. I had to pull up the windows in my car, it was so bad.

“It really breaks, it smells toxic.

“It’s a very still day so the smoke isn’t going anywhere.”

A Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokesman said they’d sent two rapid response vehicles to the scene to be “on standby”. No ambulances had been sent, he said.

Savory Construction has been working on renovations at the site. It’s managing director Daniel Clark said all their workers were safe.

“Everyone’s out, everyone’s accounted for.“

He didn’t want to comment further at this stage.