Steve Purton owns New World Victoria Park in Auckland.

That said that after 18 years owning New World Birkenhead, Steve and Jasmine Purton had sold that store and bought New World Victoria Park, “one of the country’s most profitable supermarkets”.

Companies Office records today show First in Food, incorporated in 2020, trades as New World Victoria Park. Its sole director is listed as Stephen Purton, whose address is the same as the supermarket’s.

Auckland Council has a $54m value on the land and buildings on the site for rating purposes.

Shareholding is split two ways: 99.9% owned by W R Trustees and the remainder owned by Stephen Purton.

The company bought the store from Jason Witehira, who bought Pak’nSave Albany from the Blackwells.

Purton is reportedly a keen sailor who sponsored the Richmond Yacht Club and other community projects.

Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick and Greens co-leader has also noted his connection with Auckland City Mission, with deliveries of food and other essentials that would otherwise have gone to waste.

Writing in Ponsonby News, Swarbrick said she was privileged to go “behind-the-scenes” with Steve Purton of New World Victoria Park.

“We had a fulsome discussion with valuable insight into supply-chain issues, the Commerce Commission’s report and potential solutions to escalating prices.”

Savory Construction won the contract to upgrade the store.

The Herald today reported that workers assembled outside the supermarket.

Savory Construction managing director Daniel Clark said all its workers were safe.

“Everyone’s out, everyone’s accounted for.“

