The New Zealand firefighter’s union are saying the major blaze in Auckland’s CBD should be a wake-up call for Fire and Emergency after they had to call up an aerial truck from Hamilton to fight the blaze.
The truck down south had to be put back together hurriedly asit was going through a rebuild when the blaze broke out, before it had to travel 100km to Auckland to help crews battle the fire at the New World on College Hill.
New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union representative Josh Nicholls said the relief aerial truck in Hamilton was 27 years old and out of commission due to structural rust. It was 17 years overdue for an inspection and rebuild.
In April, two firefighters were left stranded over a fire when the aerial truck failed at a Hillcrest fire. Nicholls feared this and worse could happen if the ageing fleet was not replaced and added to soon.
He acknowledged Fire and Emergency was getting new trucks to replace the ageing ones, but said these would not add to the current fleet.
“I think the other thing we have to acknowledge too is that whilst we’re getting these new aerials, the other smaller aerials that FENZ keep talking about, the smaller ladder trucks, these are coming up to their end of life too and we’ve got no strategy or tactics around what the smaller ladders look like for replacement in the future as well.”
He said in the time since the truck numbers had increased, the population in Auckland had skyrocketed and the infrastructure was getting much taller and bigger - yet the resourcing was not reflective of that.
“And that gets the question that needs to be asked is, you know, the public are paying more in their insurance levies, but they’re getting less in return for that, aren’t they? Around the services that have been provided.”
Yesterday, customers were forced to drop their shopping and evacuate when the fire alarm sounded about 11.18am.
Some, along with staff, were unable to retrieve their vehicles from the underground carpark. Police later collected keys from those affected and late yesterday afternoon firefighters were seen driving cars out of the carpark.
With more than 20 fire trucks sent to the five-alarm fire, more than 80 firefighters were needed yesterday to wrestle control of the fire and eventually put it out.
The owners of the New World Victoria Park store are working through what’s needed to get back into business - but Foodstuffs North Island chief executive Chris Quin said in the meantime, staff would continue to be paid.