“You know, this is all damaging to our confidence, but for our officers, the guys that are having to make the tactical and command decisions, it’s frustrating for them.

“It puts them under even more extreme pressure, more than just the incident that they’re dealing with, having to consider the limited resources that they have at their disposal.”

He said a fire broke out in East Tamaki yesterday, and if it had been worse, he hated to think what the consequences might have been.

A truck had to be called up from Hamilton to fight the fire. Photo / Dean Purcell

“It doesn’t give us the tactical advantage, which then has a flow-on effect to what the outcomes are for these fires.”

He acknowledged Fire and Emergency was getting new trucks to replace the ageing ones, but said these would not add to the current fleet.

“I think the other thing we have to acknowledge too is that whilst we’re getting these new aerials, the other smaller aerials that FENZ keep talking about, the smaller ladder trucks, these are coming up to their end of life too and we’ve got no strategy or tactics around what the smaller ladders look like for replacement in the future as well.”

He said in the time since the truck numbers had increased, the population in Auckland had skyrocketed and the infrastructure was getting much taller and bigger - yet the resourcing was not reflective of that.

“And that gets the question that needs to be asked is, you know, the public are paying more in their insurance levies, but they’re getting less in return for that, aren’t they? Around the services that have been provided.”

Firefighters have contained the large blaze at New World College Hill. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Yesterday, customers were forced to drop their shopping and evacuate when the fire alarm sounded about 11.18am.

Some, along with staff, were unable to retrieve their vehicles from the underground carpark. Police later collected keys from those affected and late yesterday afternoon firefighters were seen driving cars out of the carpark.

With more than 20 fire trucks sent to the five-alarm fire, more than 80 firefighters were needed yesterday to wrestle control of the fire and eventually put it out.

The owners of the New World Victoria Park store are working through what’s needed to get back into business - but Foodstuffs North Island chief executive Chris Quin said in the meantime, staff would continue to be paid.