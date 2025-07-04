Foodstuffs has redoubled its efforts to complete the construction and fit-out of the store.

Construction efforts have been redoubled at the site of the new New World Pt Chevalier to have it open by August 19. Photo / Jason Dorday

The $73m supermarket is Foodstuffs North Island’s biggest new store, comprising four levels, including a basement carpark, the main 2700sq m supermarket, a mezzanine floor for staff and offices, and separate offices the same size as the supermarket.

Foodstuffs North Island chief executive Chris Quin said he had heard from many people who said they would miss the Victoria Park store.

“Some even described it as their ‘extended pantry’. We know how important it is to have access to a full-service grocery store in the area, and bringing forward the opening of New World Pt Chevalier is one way we can help meet that need.”

Shoppers in the Freemans Bay area and surrounding suburbs are currently served mostly by Woolworths-owned supermarkets, including stores in Herne Bay, Ponsonby and Grey Lynn.

The next closest New World stores are in Mt Albert and Newmarket, at least 20 minutes in either direction.

From the ashes

Before the fire, the Victoria Park supermarket was undergoing the biggest upgrade of any New World store in New Zealand, in a contract thought to be worth about $28 million.

Foodstuffs North Island confirmed that fire investigation work had been completed, and next week it would begin to remove damaged parts of the building to make it safe for teams to begin clearing stock and equipment.

Foodstuffs North Island is assisting the owner-operators to help affected staff find new roles, including positions in nearby stores, its support centre and its distribution centres.

It is also expected that some opportunities will be available for staff members at the Pt Chevalier store.

“We’re actively prioritising affected team members in recruitment across our network.

“It’s been a challenging time for the Victoria Park team. Our goal is to support them into a new opportunity and ensure they feel looked after through this transition.”

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.