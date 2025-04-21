Rowles anticipates around 12,000 shoppers a week at the new store, each spending under $200 on each visit.
Pt Chevalier has a dedicated Woolworths, but the nearest FSNI supermarkets are New World Victoria Park in the city, the smaller New World Mt Albert and the large Pak’nSave Mt Albert.
A Woolworths spokesperson, when asked about New World Pt Chevalier, said: “We’ve been a part of the Pt Chevalier community for over 37 years, and have seen the area go through many evolutions during that time. Our Pt Chevalier store is 1300sq m with 80 car parks and we underwent a significant renovation in late 2020, adding a number of features including a new in-store bakery, food-to-go section and more checkouts.
“We’re always listening to local customer feedback about what they’d like to see in-store, and making tweaks where we can.”
Rowles said the new store was designed as a local shopper amenity, with higher frequency visits anticipated.
“Kiwis are shopping 2.5 times a week or more. We are hopeful this will be an anchor for the community.”
People are coping with the economic downturn by buying grocery items as needed.
He named the in-house Pam’s brand as popular in harder times.
New World Ōtaki owner-operator Matt Mullins will operate New World Pt Chevalier. His Kāpiti Coast store is a smaller store but successful, Rowles said.
Mullins is paying $14m to buy New World Pt Chevalier fixtures and fittings, with no goodwill payment due because it hasn’t traded previously.
Locals said they looked forward to having more choice and visiting the new store.
New World Pt Chevalier
1132 Great North Rd, opposite McDonald’s, access off Parr Rd North;
Built on ex-RSA site, sold for about $10m;
New store is $73m investment by Foodstuffs North Island;
On a 7142sq m site beside the vacant Magnum Motors;
Store: 2752sq m, just under a third of a hectare;
Second level offices: 2000sq m designed for RSA, now for lease;
Eight self-scanning checkouts, six staffed checkouts;
105 shopper carparks, mainly in the basement but also at the front;
Store owner/operator Matt Mullins, New World Ōtaki, Kāpiti Coast;
4m double-height store internal stud with mezanine floor;
Total building height: four levels or about 12m;
140 concrete bored piles, 15m to 32m below ground;
Built by GN Construction, its first Foodstuffs North Island contract;
Designed by Wingate Architects;
Staff: 120 full-time equivalents, employed three months before opening;
Separate stand-alone 147sq m shop at front of site for lease;
Shopper visits anticipated: around 12,000/week;
Opening: This September.
Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.