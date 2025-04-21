“September,” says Foodstuffs North Island [FSNI] retail and property general manager Lindsay Rowles, who led the tour with development manager Andrew Bell.

New World Pt Chevalier is the biggest investment for FSNI after the frenetic February opening of the $100m Pak’nSave Highland Park, East Auckland.

On February 25, more than 5700 customers poured into the Highland Park Pak’nSave for its grand opening, with the supermarket forced to bring in extra trolleys.

Andrew Bell (left), a Foodstuffs North Island development manager, with Lindsay Rowles, general manager of retail and property. Construction progresses at the site of the new New World Pt Chevalier. Photo / Jason Dorday

Rowles said of the Pt Chevalier build: “It’s our largest store since the Highland Park opening.”

The building has four levels:

Basement carparking off Great North Rd, most of the 105 shopper carparks are undercover here; Main 2700sq m supermarket on Great North Rd level, shopper carparks also at the storefront; A mezzanine floor for supermarket staff and offices; Separate offices the same size as the new supermarket, with a balcony opening to the motorway side.

GN Construction is building the new store, due to open this September. Photo / Jason Dorday

Those separate offices make this supermarket unusual because big new supermarkets don’t usually have such features.

Rowles said this feature made better use of the site.

The Point Chevalier Memorial RSA Inc in July 2022 before it was demolished to make way for the new supermarket. Photo / Michael Craig

But he also acknowledged that FSNI got resource consent for the offices as part of a deal with landowner Pt Chevalier Memorial RSA Inc earlier this decade.

The RSA was to occupy those offices.

The new building is surrounded by older, more run-down buildings. Photo / Jason Dorday

But it decided against moving into the new building on its original Pt Chev site, which it sold to FSNI for around $10m in a controversial deal.

A covered walkway has been built for shoppers getting to the new store from the street. Some surrounding buildings are heavily tagged and vacant, including the neighbouring Magnum Motors site.

Looking towards the Northwestern Motorway at Pt Chevalier from the top level of the new $73m premises, where offices are available for lease. Photo / Jason Dorday

A separate 147sq m stand-alone retail outlet has been built at the front of New World Pt Chevalier, yet to be leased.

Rowles anticipates around 12,000 shoppers a week at the new store, each spending under $200 on each visit.

Shoppers driving to New World Pt Chevalier will enter the basement car park via this ramp. Photo / Jason Dorday

Pt Chevalier has a dedicated Woolworths, but the nearest FSNI supermarkets are New World Victoria Park in the city, the smaller New World Mt Albert and the large Pak’nSave Mt Albert.

A Woolworths spokesperson, when asked about New World Pt Chevalier, said: “We’ve been a part of the Pt Chevalier community for over 37 years, and have seen the area go through many evolutions during that time. Our Pt Chevalier store is 1300sq m with 80 car parks and we underwent a significant renovation in late 2020, adding a number of features including a new in-store bakery, food-to-go section and more checkouts.

“We’re always listening to local customer feedback about what they’d like to see in-store, and making tweaks where we can.”

Rowles said the new store was designed as a local shopper amenity, with higher frequency visits anticipated.

“Kiwis are shopping 2.5 times a week or more. We are hopeful this will be an anchor for the community.”

Inside the new store. Photo / Jason Dorday

People are coping with the economic downturn by buying grocery items as needed.

He named the in-house Pam’s brand as popular in harder times.

New World Ōtaki owner-operator Matt Mullins will operate New World Pt Chevalier. His Kāpiti Coast store is a smaller store but successful, Rowles said.

Mullins is paying $14m to buy New World Pt Chevalier fixtures and fittings, with no goodwill payment due because it hasn’t traded previously.

Locals said they looked forward to having more choice and visiting the new store.

New World Pt Chevalier

1132 Great North Rd, opposite McDonald’s, access off Parr Rd North;

Built on ex-RSA site, sold for about $10m;

New store is $73m investment by Foodstuffs North Island;

On a 7142sq m site beside the vacant Magnum Motors;

Store: 2752sq m, just under a third of a hectare;

Second level offices: 2000sq m designed for RSA, now for lease;

Eight self-scanning checkouts, six staffed checkouts;

105 shopper carparks, mainly in the basement but also at the front;

Store owner/operator Matt Mullins, New World Ōtaki, Kāpiti Coast;

4m double-height store internal stud with mezanine floor;

Total building height: four levels or about 12m;

140 concrete bored piles, 15m to 32m below ground;

Built by GN Construction, its first Foodstuffs North Island contract;

Designed by Wingate Architects;

Staff: 120 full-time equivalents, employed three months before opening;

Separate stand-alone 147sq m shop at front of site for lease;

Shopper visits anticipated: around 12,000/week;

Opening: This September.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.