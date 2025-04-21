Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Companies / Retail
Updated

First look inside the under-construction $73m New World Pt Chevalier: Foodstuffs North Island’s biggest new store

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A major new Foodstuffs supermarket is taking shape in Pt Chevalier, designed by Wingate Architects. Video \ Jason Dorday.

The basement shopper parking spaces are marked in white, the floor-to-ceiling north-facing glazing is fitted at the entrance way, and flights of stairs are installed between all four levels.

The Herald went on a first-look tour inside the $73 million under-construction New World Pt Chevalier supermarket.

The visit showed building

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Retail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Retail