“We’re thrilled by the response and are doing everything we can to make sure everyone has a trolley when they arrive.”

The Highland Park Pak’nSave opened next door to rival chain Woolworths.

Brown said the store’s popularity saw some customers resorting to using trolleys from the Woolworths supermarket next door, but urged shoppers to avoid using competitors' trolleys.

“We appreciate the enthusiasm, but if everyone could stick to our Pak’nSave trolleys, that would be fantastic,” he said.

Customers experienced hour-long queues on the opening day of Highland Park Pak'nSave.

The new supermarket featured bargains such as 89c for a bottle of coconut water, 49c for a head of bok choy and 99c for avocados and capsicums.

“They’re going to continue all week while stock lasts,” Brown said of the store’s low prices.

“And then next week we’ll have a new set of specials. There’s also plenty of product to go around with our fantastic team working hard to keep the shelves full.”

The Herald reported earlier this month on how the new Highland Park Pak’nSave was “at risk” of not opening on time after a dispute between Foodstuffs and Watercare.

However, last week peace broke out, allowing the new supermarket to open on schedule.

Watercare was seeking that Foodstuffs sign an agreement before opening that it would install a 250,000-litre water holding tank for fire-fighting water supplies, otherwise, it would put too much strain on the system.

But Lindsay Rowles, Foodstuffs North Island’s general manager of retail and property, disputed the need for the tank.

“If the building catches on fire, Watercare is saying we’ll cause a problem in the network due to the amount of water we’d need. We’re saying that’s not true. Our daily use is below that and even if there was a fire, our use is less than the capacity available,” Rowles said previously.

Both parties are reportedly still negotiating over the tank, which would cost around $1 million and be sunk under the loading dock at the now-completed store. However, Watercare granted a water connection enabling the Highland Park Pak’nSave to open on time.

