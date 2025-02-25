“Buses were up there, lots of people coming in from buses from Botany and Flat Bush,” she told the Herald.

She estimated 1500 people were inside at one point with customers queuing for at least one hour through the supermarket.

However, the woman was complimentary about the supermarket staff.

“There were no problems just another big supermarket smoothing its way through.”

One person posted on Facebook, saying “(It was a) nightmare to get out ... Long queues at checkouts … car park was bedlam” while another said, “Carpark is carnage, no trundlers, and apparently it’s taking a good hour to navigate thru the store...”

Pak'nSave Highland Park customers experienced hour-long queues on the store's opening day. Photo / supplied

Supermarket owner Wade Brown said the supermarket opened its doors to an excited crowd, with the biggest bargain hunters lining up well before the official ribbon cutting.

“The response from the community has been incredible, and our brand-new team have hit the ground running, working hard to keep everything going smoothly.

“With such a strong turnout, wait times have been a bit longer but customers have been really excited by the Pak’nSave offer and we appreciate everyone’s patience and support.

“The feedback so far has been fantastic, with locals welcoming the extra competition and our commitment to delivering low prices.”

Pak’nSave Highland Park

Anticipated land, building valuations on completion: $100m;

Store owner/operators Wade and Diana Brown;

Address: 503 Pakuranga Rd, east Auckland;

Site, building owned by Foodstuffs North Island subsidiary Wai-iti Developments;

Builder: Legacy Construction;

Staff: around 250;

Car parks: 329;

Extra shops: up to five in an extra retail area of 450sq m;

