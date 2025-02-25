One person posted on Facebook, saying “(It was a) nightmare to get out ... Long queues at checkouts … car park was bedlam” while another said, “Carpark is carnage, no trundlers, and apparently it’s taking a good hour to navigate thru the store...”
Supermarket owner Wade Brown said the supermarket opened its doors to an excited crowd, with the biggest bargain hunters lining up well before the official ribbon cutting.
“The response from the community has been incredible, and our brand-new team have hit the ground running, working hard to keep everything going smoothly.
“With such a strong turnout, wait times have been a bit longer but customers have been really excited by the Pak’nSave offer and we appreciate everyone’s patience and support.
“The feedback so far has been fantastic, with locals welcoming the extra competition and our commitment to delivering low prices.”
Pak’nSave Highland Park
Anticipated land, building valuations on completion: $100m;
Store owner/operators Wade and Diana Brown;
Address: 503 Pakuranga Rd, east Auckland;
Site, building owned by Foodstuffs North Island subsidiary Wai-iti Developments;
Builder: Legacy Construction;
Staff: around 250;
Car parks: 329;
Extra shops: up to five in an extra retail area of 450sq m;
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.