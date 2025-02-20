Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

$100m Pak’nSave Highland Park to open as planned after deal reached between Foodstuffs and Watercare

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Inside the new Pak'nSave Highland Park which opens at 7.30am on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Photo / Foodstuffs

Inside the new Pak'nSave Highland Park which opens at 7.30am on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Photo / Foodstuffs

New Zealand’s largest supermarket business has settled with Auckland’s water utility over opening the $100 million Pak’nSave Highland Park.

Lindsay Rowles, Foodstuffs North Island’s general manager of retail and property, said next Tuesday’s opening would go ahead as scheduled and was no longer endangered.

That is despite Watercare

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business