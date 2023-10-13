Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Point Chevalier RSA to lose clubhouse after multimillion-dollar sale to Foodstuffs

Tom Dillane
By
8 mins to read
The Point Chevalier RSA has been in a dire financial state for years. Photo / Michael Craig

The Point Chevalier RSA has been in a dire financial state for years. Photo / Michael Craig

An already controversial deal to sell an Auckland RSA’s prime inner city land to supermarket chain Foodstuffs for about $10 million has been downscaled to no longer include new clubrooms for veterans and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Financial frustrations

Not just cheap booze and food

Latest from New Zealand