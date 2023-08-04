Voyager 2023 media awards
'It may have to get ugly': Local RSAs told they exist for veterans - not cheap booze and food

David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

New leadership at the RSA is promising to overhaul the venerable organisation and return its focus to supporting veterans. Former two-star general Martyn Dunne is now chairman of the board and - along with patron

