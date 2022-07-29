Voyager 2021 media awards
Controversy surrounds multi-million dollar Point Chevalier RSA sale to Foodstuffs for New World supermarket

7 minutes to read
The Point Chevalier RSA has been in a dire financial state for years. Photo / Michael Craig

Tom Dillane
By
Tom Dillane is a reporter at the New Zealand Herald

Supermarket chain Foodstuffs is buying the multi-million dollar site at Point Chevalier RSA - alarming a former president and members who have alleged a forced sale vote and years of missing financial records.

The Herald

