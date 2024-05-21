Wendy’s NZ has been bought by American franchise operating giant Flynn Group for an undisclosed sum. Photo / Getty Images

Wendy’s NZ has been bought by American franchise operating giant Flynn Group for an undisclosed sum. Photo / Getty Images

Wendy’s NZ has been bought by American franchise operating giant Flynn Group for an undisclosed sum.

The American burger franchise was put up for sale in 2022 by West Auckland family the Lendichs, who have operated the business since 1988.

Flynn Group, which is the largest franchise operator in the world, announced today the acquisition of Wendco (NZ) – the sole franchisee of the Wendy’s brand in New Zealand.

Wendy’s has more than 20 restaurants employing 500 staff in New Zealand.

Flynn Group has been expanding its international presence over the past year, including purchasing the master license for Wendy’s and Pizza Hut in Australia.

The group owns and operates more than 2700 consumer-facing businesses across Applebee’s, Arby’s, Taco Bell, Panera, Pizza Hut, Wendy’s and Planet Fitness in the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

“The acquisition of the Wendy’s New Zealand business represented a compelling opportunity to continue our growth ambitions internationally and to expand our strong partnership with the much-loved Wendy’s brand,” Flynn Group chief operating officer Ron Bellamy said.

“Wendco New Zealand has a proud 35-year track record of delighting customers, and we are honoured to carry that tradition forward.

“Our immediate priority will be to collaborate with the existing team to determine how we can best leverage our scale and capabilities to build on their success as we enter this next chapter of growth together.”

Danny and Dianne Lendich started Wendy’s in New Zealand in 1988 and daughter Danielle is the chief executive.

Danielle, who has been working in the business for the last 25 years, told the Herald in 2022 that she was open to staying on within the business, either in a chief executive, board or management role.

The Herald has requested comment from Wendco.

“The business is in a really good place for someone else to come along and grow the brand in New Zealand and possibly further afield,” she said at the time.

Phil Reed will step into the role of President for Flynn ANZ, overseeing operations in both Australia and New Zealand.

“We now have multiple brands across two key markets and see a clear opportunity to build on an already strong foundation established by the Lendich family and the talented team at Wendy’s New Zealand,” Reed said.

Cameron Smith is an Auckland-based journalist with the Herald business team. He joined the Herald in 2015 and has covered business and sports. He reports on topics including retail, small business, the workplace and macroeconomics.