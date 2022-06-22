Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Fast food business Wendy's NZ up for sale after three decades

5 minutes to read
Wendy's has 22 restaurants in New Zealand, most located in the North Island. Photo / Getty Images

Wendy's has 22 restaurants in New Zealand, most located in the North Island. Photo / Getty Images

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

American fast food burger franchise Wendy's is on the market after 33 years of being run by West Auckland family the Lendichs.

The local franchise business which operates 22 restaurants throughout the country is seeking

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.