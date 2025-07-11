DFS is a majority-owned subsidiary of the luxury conglomerate Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH).
“During this transition, we are fully committed to supporting our dedicated team. We are proud of our three-decade journey in Oceania and are immensely grateful to our employees for their hard work, passion, and contributions,” a spokesperson said.
DFS wouldn’t confirm the number of staff affected.
Auckland CBD’s retail scene has been plagued by ongoing challenges from Covid-19 lockdowns, weak consumer spending and the slow progress of the City Rail Link (CRL).
Several major retailers have shut up shop over the past couple of years.
Foot traffic was down 4% from the previous quarter (December), a drop of around 4300 people each day.
Stats NZ figures last month showed card spending in the retail industries fell by 0.2% ($9.9 million) in the month of May compared with April.
Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod told the Herald he believed that retail spending would remain “soft for a while yet”.
He said households were holding off on making major purchases for now.
“One factor that will be constraining many households’ spending is the continued rise in food prices, with the cost of many household basics like butter and milk rising sharply in recent months.”
