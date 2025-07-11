Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Retail

Luxury retail giant Duty Free Shoppers closing New Zealand stores

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

AI leading to a surge in cheating in schools and anti-scam taskforce to tackle online scammers. Video / NZ Herald

Luxury retail giant Duty Free Shoppers will close its New Zealand and Australian stores by September amid challenging economic conditions.

The Hong Kong-headquartered company confirmed the closure of its Auckland, Queenstown and Sydney locations after three decades in the Oceania market.

Duty Free Shoppers (DFS) stores in New Zealand are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Retail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Retail