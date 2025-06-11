Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Smith & Caughey’s to close early with final nostalgic window display

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

NZME journalist Jaime Lyth talks to people outside Smith & Caughey’s on Queen St during the store's closing-down sale. Video / Jason Dorday

Smith & Caughey’s has confirmed its final day of business and one last set of surprise window displays.

The closing day was scheduled for July 31 but it has been brought forward by six weeks.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce our official closure, 4pm Sunday, June

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand