The new window display paying homage to the origins of Smith & Caughey’s was revealed on Wednesday afternoon.

Smith & Caughey’s will officially close its landmark Queen St store at 4pm this Sunday. Photo / Dean Purcell

A framed photo of the founder Marianne Smith nee Caughey adorned the display with a typed note.

“The story of Smith & Caughey’s begins with an incredible woman, Marianne Smith. After a 104-day sea voyage to New Zealand with her husband William Henry Smith, she made her home in Auckland and, in 1880, opened Smith’s Cheap Drapery Warehouse on Queen Street.

“Before long, she was joined by William and her brother, Andrew Clarke Caughey, as partners in the growing business.

“At a time when the world offered few opportunities for women in business, Marianne’s courage, vision and unwavering spirit shaped a store built on care, quality and community. Her legacy lives on, inspiring the values that have guided Smith & Caughey’s for 145 years and will long be remembered.”

A second window display commemorating the department store’s rich heritage will be unveiled tomorrow afternoon.

Smith & Caughey’s has had a presence in central Auckland for 145 years. Photo / Dean Purcell

The business announced on May 21 that it would be closing its iconic Queen St store after 145 years in central Auckland.

A “perfect storm of adversity”, including economic uncertainty, led to the decision to close the store.

Shoppers have also faced increased parking costs, ongoing roadworks and the slow progress of the planned City Rail Link (CRL), according to the company.

The closure of the store, renowned for its high-end goods and Christmas window displays, will result in 98 redundancies.

Smith & Caughey’s first announced a proposal to potentially close in May 2024.

As well as the challenges it faced from new shopping malls and the lagging economy, many city workers are continuing to work from home post-Covid.

Smith & Caughey’s is offering a chance for customers to reflect on its past before it closes for good. Photo / Dean Purcell

Smith & Caughey’s acting chief executive Matt Harray said it was a “heartbreaking decision”.

“We are acutely aware that this has been a difficult and uncertain time for our staff and [the] announcement is a deeply emotional one for all the team, our suppliers and our loyal customers,” said Harray.

“Our intention has always been to address the business challenges so that Smith & Caughey’s can continue.

“Every attempt has been made to achieve this and every feasible option investigated, no stone left unturned.”

A shopper checks out a coat on display in Smith & Caughey's closing-down sale. Photo / Jason Dorday

The store’s “End of an Era Sale” began on May 28, attracting lines around the block, frenzied customers and hour-long queues.

After videos of retail chaos spread on social media, the business reminded customers to respect the store and its staff in a social media post.

Customers outside the store expressed their sadness at the closure and felt nostalgic about shopping with their family over the years at the department store.

“I’m quite sad about it, I’ve come here lots of times over the years, and it’s always good to come here with my mum, and we shop together,” a young Auckland customer said.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.