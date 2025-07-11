Advertisement
F&P Healthcare drop leads NZX lower, rural stocks show strength – Market close

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
PGG Wrightson has revised its earnings guidance. Photo / Supplied

Declines in some leading stocks drove the New Zealand sharemarket lower, masking a positive tone in many stocks with exposure to the rural sector.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 73.52 points or 0.58% down at 12,686.68, with 23.5 million shares worth $101.05 million trading.

There were 70 rises and

